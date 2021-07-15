Financial Architects Inc Buys 164 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.61 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.08.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

