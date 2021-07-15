Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 313,915 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 52.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 909,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,915 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $103,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 432,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,025,000 after acquiring an additional 29,553 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 298,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,974,000 after acquiring an additional 72,222 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 764,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,942,000 after acquiring an additional 59,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,474,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SPG opened at $126.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.36. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

