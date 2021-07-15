Financial Architects Inc Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,053,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117,731 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,094,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,541,000 after acquiring an additional 215,283 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,632,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,384,000 after acquiring an additional 574,622 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,380,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 374.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,107,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after acquiring an additional 874,500 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $68.75 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.14.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

