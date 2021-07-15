Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Position Cut by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,163 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $82,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Roku by 39.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. lowered their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.58.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $413.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.37 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.21 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $367.10.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total value of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,691,000.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,775 shares of company stock valued at $114,221,751. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

