Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $241,000 in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,735 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 379.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Workiva during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Workiva by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $2,402,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,043,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $12,200,095. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $118.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.44 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.76.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. Workiva’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

