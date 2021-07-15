Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Buys 193,512 Shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) by 148.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,512 shares during the quarter. IG Acquisition comprises approximately 0.6% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IG Acquisition were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGAC. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 453.1% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,205,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,912,000 after buying an additional 987,678 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 29.2% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 90,494 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 66.3% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,802,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after buying an additional 718,800 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

IGAC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.