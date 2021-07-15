Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.27 Billion

Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will report $5.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 billion and the highest is $5.48 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $4.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $21.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.57 billion to $21.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $23.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.27.

UNP stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.33. The company had a trading volume of 57,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $167.57 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $146.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

