Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 153.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 881.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 1,434.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WORK opened at $44.00 on Thursday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.50.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,338 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $147,840.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 3,333 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $146,052.06. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,193 shares of company stock worth $7,577,293. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

