E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Shares Sold by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETAC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETAC opened at $9.76 on Thursday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

