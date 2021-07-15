TrumpCoin Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $403,262.64 and $1,043.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Lition (LIT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby BItcoin (BBTC) traded down 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRUMPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.