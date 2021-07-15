Jobchain (JOB) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.96 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $184,355.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00049821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.95 or 0.00852622 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,258,293 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

