Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,244 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $137,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.47.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,612 shares of company stock valued at $48,356,412. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $581.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

