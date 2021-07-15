Veritable L.P. Sells 23,940 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,940 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,379 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,742 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,210,000 after buying an additional 1,282,585 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Enbridge by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,092,000 after buying an additional 1,194,218 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 144.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

