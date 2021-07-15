Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 748,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 13,291,454 shares.The stock last traded at $85.90 and had previously closed at $88.28.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

Get Oracle alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.60. The company has a market cap of $242.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Oracle by 22.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 51,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Oracle by 3.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 123,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,135 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.