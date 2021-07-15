Veritable L.P. Boosts Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $326.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $187.75 and a one year high of $326.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 87.08, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.45.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 517,130 shares of company stock worth $147,782,647. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.96.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

