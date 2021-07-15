United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Up 3.5%

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.43. 1,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 68,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UFCS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti raised United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $638.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in United Fire Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Fire Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in United Fire Group by 8,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Fire Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

