Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.86. Approximately 62 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

NBTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nanobiotix stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) by 20,183.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,836 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Nanobiotix worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

