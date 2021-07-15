WANdisco (LON:WAND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $374.00

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 374 ($4.89) and last traded at GBX 388 ($5.07), with a volume of 4245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386 ($5.04).

The firm has a market cap of £230.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 404. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

About WANdisco (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

