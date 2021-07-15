22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Trading Down 4.7%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s share price was down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 103,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,844,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $498.90 million, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

