Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Gap Down to $124.39

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $124.39, but opened at $121.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares last traded at $118.09, with a volume of 194,387 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.72.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $612.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,933,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

