Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.02. 44,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,162,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis boosted their price target on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.18 million, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 160,916 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 7.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 508,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 36,044 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 35.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 63,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

