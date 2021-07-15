Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $119.60

Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.60 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 118.57 ($1.55), with a volume of 1564758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.80 ($1.51).

Several analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £7,901.95 ($10,323.95). Also, insider Alistair Marks sold 900,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £990,000 ($1,293,441.34).

About Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

