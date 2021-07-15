South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Update

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a growth of 221.9% from the June 15th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on SOUHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,783. South32 has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.00.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

