Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,018,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,745,000. Paysafe makes up about 1.7% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSFE. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSFE traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.68. 29,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,987,790. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.66.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSFE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Paysafe in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Paysafe in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paysafe in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

