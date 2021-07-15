Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Has $18.28 Million Stock Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,298 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. The First Bancshares accounts for approximately 2.3% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 2.38% of The First Bancshares worth $18,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 222.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The First Bancshares stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $774.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.14. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $40.46.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $48.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FBMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson lowered The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on The First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

