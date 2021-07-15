Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 419,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,097 shares during the quarter. Independent Bank Group makes up 3.8% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $30,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 14,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 226.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 647,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,808 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 283,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

NASDAQ:IBTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,451. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.