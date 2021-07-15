Cito Capital Group LLC Invests $270,000 in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 159,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Cito Capital Group LLC owned 0.15% of Titan Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Q Capital Solutions bought a new position in Titan Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Titan Medical during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Titan Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Medical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Titan Medical by 134.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMDI. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Titan Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of TMDI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,220. Titan Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.75.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

