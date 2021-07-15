Zacks: Analysts Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will report ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.45) and the highest is ($1.35). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $26.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.35 to $31.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($6.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($5.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGIO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

Shares of AGIO stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $55.93. 7,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,877. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $62.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,704. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

