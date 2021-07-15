Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 889 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BDX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In other news, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total transaction of $828,720.72. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $246.00 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.51.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.