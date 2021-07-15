Samlyn Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 101.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $781.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $486.89 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $391.08 and a 12-month high of $835.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $695.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.37.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total transaction of $573,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,526,569.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.