Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 33.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $781.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $486.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $391.08 and a fifty-two week high of $835.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $695.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total value of $573,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $11,526,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $768.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price target on NVIDIA from $768.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.37.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.