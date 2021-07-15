Weld Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.9% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $781.52 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $391.08 and a one year high of $835.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $695.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.37.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.