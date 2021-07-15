Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Trading 133.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 134.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00003884 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 133.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00049791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015273 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.98 or 0.00853195 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,373,938 coins and its circulating supply is 1,136,724 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

