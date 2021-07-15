Lossless (LSS) Trading Down 3% Over Last Week

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. Lossless has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $470,443.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000473 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00040952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00113600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00149099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,262.66 or 0.99908284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

