Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 3,341 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 23,672 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,902,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,578 shares of company stock worth $9,376,795. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPX opened at $39.47 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

