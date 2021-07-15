CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic stock opened at $127.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $94.64 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

