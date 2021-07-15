Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.26 Million Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 53,234 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lyft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,095,786 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $53,836,000 after buying an additional 22,781 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $305,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,051 shares of company stock valued at $11,135,970 over the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $55.83 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LYFT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

