$32.74 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will report sales of $32.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.91 million and the lowest is $31.72 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $28.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $131.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.40 million to $135.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $134.15 million, with estimates ranging from $129.88 million to $140.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $33,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,130. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $226.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

