Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) is Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C.’s 7th Largest Position

Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,670,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Apartment Investment and Management accounts for 1.3% of Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $10,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 24,482 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,207,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after acquiring an additional 198,404 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,808,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,901,000 after purchasing an additional 967,390 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

NYSE:AIV traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $7.11. 32,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,654. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.08. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.