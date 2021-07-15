Riverpark Capital Management LLC Sells 4,613 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,851 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for 2.9% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Illumina by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Illumina by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $463.89. 6,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,939. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.73. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.42 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.89.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,291 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

