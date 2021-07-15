Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to Post $2.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.26. Accenture posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $8.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $314.66. 28,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.18. Accenture has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $316.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.