Financial Architects Inc Takes $507,000 Position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.13% of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RAAC. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,012,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revolution Acceleration Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:RAAC opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Company Profile

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.