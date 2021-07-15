Financial Architects Inc Raises Stock Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 78.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MJ. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $34.58.

