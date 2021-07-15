Financial Architects Inc Buys 370 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.19% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $40.69.

