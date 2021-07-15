Financial Architects Inc Takes Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.06% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 71.2% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 30,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 311.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $59.23 on Thursday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83.

