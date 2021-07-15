Zacks: Brokerages Expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $399.76 Million

Brokerages expect that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will report sales of $399.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $415.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.77 million. Conn’s reported sales of $366.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.89) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CONN shares. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ CONN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,061. The stock has a market cap of $736.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.75. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

In other news, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $239,625.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $43,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,972 in the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 52,409 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 176.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 397,771 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at about $8,836,000. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

