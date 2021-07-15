Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 3.0% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,538,000. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.13. 128,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,171. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

