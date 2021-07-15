First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. First Solar comprises 4.4% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Solar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 9.5% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 261.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Solar by 168.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 53,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.16. 70,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,093. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.34 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,568. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Stephens started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Solar from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.