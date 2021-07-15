Vivo Capital LLC Takes $58.85 Million Position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,675,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,853,000. Terns Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.1% of Vivo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 10.65% of Terns Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $51,611,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $24,753,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $7,700,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of TERN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,087. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $216.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $28.36.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Equities analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

