Vivo Capital LLC Takes $15.88 Million Position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 530,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,785,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,024,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

DSGN stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.59. 158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,029. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Research analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Design Therapeutics Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.